New exhibit at the Carnegie Art Center celebrates paper napkins

NORTH TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Jacob Kedzierski saved his Santa paper napkin from his third grade Christmas party, it started a thirty-five year hobby. Part of his more than ten thousand napkin collection makes up his solo show running now at the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda.

About that first napkin Jacob says "It was a Christmas party at Spruce school-they handed out these Santa napkins and it was like beams of light coming off of it."

When he started networking on line he discovered that other people liked collecting napkins too. He says "When four or five collectors passed away their families have sent me their entire collections."

He trades with other collectors and will occasionally buy a napkin on Ebay. The most he has spent was when bought a 1980's Pac Man napkin for $25.

His show will run at the Carnegie Art Center through January 1st. Carnegie Art Center is at 240 Goundry Street, North Tonawanda. You can check their website for hours.

You can follow Jacob Kedzierski on Instagram.