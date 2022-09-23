Watch Now
New developments in the murder of Yolanda Bindics as the sheriff's office seeks possible witnesses

Alley Bindics
Posted at 10:20 AM, Sep 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-23 11:38:40-04

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office is looking to speak to anyone who saw or talked with Yolanda Bindics and/or Clarence Carl Carte the night of Bindics' disappearance.

The sheriff's office said Bindics was last seen leaving a Family Dollar store on Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown around 8:10 p.m. on August 10, 2004. Around the same time, Clarence Carl Carte, the father of Bindics' youngest child, walked out of the Kwik Fill store located on Fluvanna Avenue.

According to the sheriff's office, its Unsolved Crimes Unit would like to speak to anyone who saw or talked with Bindics or Carte between the hours of 7 p.m. on on August 10, 2004, and 6 a.m. on August 11, 2004. If you saw or talked with either of the individuals you're asked to call the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office Unsolved Crimes Unit at (716) 753-4578 or (716) 753-4579 or email investigators at unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us.

Yolanda Bindics.
The murder of Bindics remains unsolved almost two decades after she disappeared. Her skeletal remains were found in September 2006 in a wooded area in the Town of Charlotte. Her death was ruled a homicide.

In August Tom Tarpley of the Unsolved Crimes Unit spoke to 7 News and said “we feel we've made significant progress. We feel that the answers to this case are close at hand."

In the years since her family has never given up in their efforts to find her killer.

“I don't know how close we are but I feel like there's definitely some hope. A lot more hope now than say five years ago — ten years ago,” Anne Chmielewski, Bindics’ sister, told 7 News in August.

