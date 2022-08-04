Investigators renew call for help solving murder of Jamestown mother Yolanda Bindics

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Chautauqua County Sheriff Unsolved Crimes Unit is renewing its call for help in bringing justice to the family of Yolanda Bindics, the Jamestown mother of four whose murder remains unsolved almost two decades after she disappeared.

"New leads have been generated and new forensic technology is being utilized to analyze evidence which was not possible in the past," the unit said in a news release Thursday. "Witnesses were re-interviewed providing new information. New databases not previously available have generated new data on suspects."

The 25-year-old Bindics disappeared on August 10, 2004 while walking home from her job at the Family Dollar on Fluvanna Avenue in Jamestown. Her skeletal remains were found two years later, in September 2006, in a wooded area in the Town of Charlotte.

In the years since, her family has never given up in their efforts to find her killer. Bindics' mother Patricia died in 2018, without seeing the person who murdered her daughter brought to justice.

“Her murderer is still walking the streets, whether it be here or where they are, they’re still free,” Yolanda’s sister Anne Chmielewski told 7 News last summer. “Any tiny little thing could potentially lead to an arrest. You just never know,” Chmielewski said.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the unsolved crimes unit by emailing unsolvedchautauqua@sheriff.us or by calling Investigator Tom Tarpley at (716) 753-4578 or Tom Di Zinno at (716) 753-4579.

"Close the door on Yolanda's murder now," the unit said.