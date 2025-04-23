Watch Now
New development in Allentown double murder case

Bryan Chiclana, the 34-year-old accused of murdering Mickey Harmon and Jordan Celotto in Buffalo's Allentown neighborhood, pleaded not guilty after being indicted on Wednesday.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — There is a new development in the Allentown double murder case, nearly two months after two men were killed in their home.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the defense team has filed its notice of a psychiatric defense for 34-year-old Bryan Chiclana who is charged with one count of Murder in the First Degree and two counts of Murder in the Second Degree.

A psychiatric defense focuses on the defendant's mental state at the time of the crime. It often requires psychiatric evaluations and expert testimony.

Chiclana is accused of killing 37-year-old Jordan Celotto and 40-year-old Michael "Mickey" Harmon on March 4 inside a home on St. Louis Place.

Chiclana has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges against him.

The matter is scheduled for further proceedings on June 30.

