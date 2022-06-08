New date to purchase Garth Brooks tickets at Highmark Stadium announced

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Garth Brooks has set a new date to purchase tickets to his show at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park.

Tickets for the July show will be available Friday, June 17th at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets cost $98.50 and can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks or on the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster, 1-877-654-2784 or through the Ticketmaster App on your mobile phone.

This is his first appearance in Buffalo in seven years.

He previously rescheduled the date to buy tickets. The original purchase date was days after the mass shooting at the Buffalo Tops supermarket, and Brooks rescheduled out of respect for the victims.