New charges filed against man accused of referencing Tops shooting in threatening phone calls

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 52-year-old Joseph S. Chowaniec was arraigned in Buffalo City Court on two counts of second-degree aggravated harassment.

According to the district attorney's office, Chowaniec is accused of calling a pizzeria and a brewery located in Downtown Buffalo on May 15 and speaking with an employee, and making a threat. He allegedly referenced the mass shooting that occurred on May 14 at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue during both phone calls. The pizzeria and brewery closed for the day after receiving the phone calls.

Chowaniec was initially indicted on two counts of making a terroristic threat, but Erie County Court Judge James Bargnesi later dismissed the case. When the case was dismissed, the Erie County District Attorney's Office said it was looking to file a different charge. He was arraigned on the new second-degree aggravated harassment charges on Wednesday.

Chowaniec is scheduled to return on January 4 for a pre-trial conference and was released on his own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying offenses for bail.