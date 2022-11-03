Judge dismisses charge against Buffalo man accused of making terroristic threats to area businesses

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A judge has dismissed the charge against a Buffalo man accused of making terroristic threats to area businesses.

In May, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 52-year-old Joseph S. Chowaniec was accused of making threats to a pizzeria on Delaware Avenue in Buffalo and to a brewery downtown. Investigators said Chowaniec called the businesses and made threats referencing the mass shooting at the Tops Friendly Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

On Thursday, the district attorney's office confirmed to 7 News the judge dismissed the charge and said it is looking into filing a different charge.