New business now offers indoor picnics in the heart of the theatre district

When Natalie Oyoyo started looking for storage space for her luxury picnic company, she ended up with a new home for her "Oyoyo Picture Perfect Picnics"

in the heart of the theatre district.

She says "We are in the heart of downtown. The theatre district-there's no better luxury than that."

She started the business this past Summer, offering pop-up outdoor picnics. But with the "picnic weather" going on hiatus for a few months, Natalie thought it would be a great time to start offering indoor picnics.

She explains "Everything is catered to you when you arrive the building is shut down there's no other picnic going on."

Inside the facility there is a man-cave with massage chairs, a babe cave and a special area set up for the holidays. Natalie says "We are offering a holiday special picnic with Santa, or the Grinch for a family of four for $99."

You can find Oyoyo Picture Perfect Picnics on Facebook.


