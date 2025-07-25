New body camera video shows deadly shooting in Chautauqua County involving multiple deputies

TOWN OF MINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Attorney General released body camera video on Friday that is part of the ongoing investigation into a deadly shooting involving multiple sheriff's deputies in Chautauqua County.

The shooting happened on June 18 in the Town of Mina as deputies were responding to a reported domestic incident.

WARNING: The body camera video contains content that viewers may find disturbing

Authorities say deputies encountered the suspect, 66-year-old Mark Bemis, on Mina French Creek Road. They say Bemis was armed with a long gun and was given multiple orders to drop it before shots were exchanged.

Bemis was shot and killed during the exchange of gunshots. Investigators say deputies recovered a shotgun at the scene.

The release of this video is part of a directive from the Attorney General's Office to increase transparency and build public trust.

"The release of this footage is not an expression of any opinion as to the guilt or innocence of any party in a criminal matter or any opinion as to how or whether any individual may be charged with a crime," stated the Attorney General's Office.