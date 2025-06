TOWN OF MINA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Chautauqua County sheriff's deputy was shot in the line of duty while responding to a call at a home Wednesday afternoon in the Town of Mina.

The deputy's injuries are not life-threatening, the sheriff's office tells 7 News.

Mina is a small town located near the Pennsylvania line, east of Findley Lake.

7 News has a crew heading to the scene.

This is a developing story; we will provide updates as they become available.