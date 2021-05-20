New bakery on East Lovejoy will satisfy your sweet tooth

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — She isn't afraid of hard work. Katie Blyashuk says she has been working since she was fifteen. She opened her own business called Cakes by Katya on April 15h, during the pandemic, and in her words "It was an opportunity I could not, not take so I took it and it's been good so far."

She got hooked on baking as a teenager when her mother gave her a "Martha Stewart Cookie Book". She has worked at a number of places around town, and is a graduate of the Niagara Falls Culinary Institute, where she loved making everything except bread. She says "I make everything from scratch and I take pride in that..most of all."

Katie starts early and puts in long days. Photos of her cakes, cookies and baklava have caught peoples attention of Instagram and Facebook. She says "Social media is huge and I'm taking advantage of it."

Ask her the favorite part of owning her own business and she says "Being my own boss." Cakes by Katya is at 132 E Lovejoy St, Buffalo, NY 14206. You can find her on Instagram and at her website.