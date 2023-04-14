New 'Amherst Central Park' in the works following town's purchase of former Westwood Country Club

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bright spring day on Friday seemed to soften the rough edges of the former Westwood Country Club, a long standing community blemish in the Town of Amherst.

"It's just a eye sore," said Ellen Beck, who has lived right around the corner from the 170-acre golf course for 16 years, "It's been blocked here with fencing for over a decade. We just want something to be done."

Now something will be.

Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa confirms with 7 News that the town has completed it's purchase of Westwood Country Club for $7.75 million with the intention of creating a new 'Amherst Central Park'.

"What this does is it says we are going to take this space, right in the middle of our community, right in our heart, and we are going to make sure this is preserved for the public, and for nature," said Kulpa.

Planning for the new park will take place over the next several months and construction will be rolled out in phases starting in 2024.

"What we are going to be in construction of in "24" is an ice ribbon, a skateable ice ribbon, playground, splash pad, and a new home for Musical Fare, a brand new theater."

The former clubhouse for Westwood Country Club is also expected to be renovated with several trails and picnic areas added as the new park evolves over the next decade.

"With all the different plans and ideas they came up with, this one is the best, where the town bought the property", said Frank Wopperer, who has owned a home on Fairway Boulevard, which backs up to the golf course, since 1993.

"I personally was hoping for a passive park, but it's going to be an active park. We are hoping at least along the houses here, that they keep the activities out in the center some place," added Wopperer.

Supervisor Kulpa says a natural boundary for homeowners near the golf course is part of the plan, as the Town of Amherst now looks to the future giving people a new place to enjoy.

"What it signifies is certainty, Westwood, 170 acres at the center of the Town of Amherst, between Sheridan Drive and Maple, is going to remain green, accessible to the public, and a park for generations."