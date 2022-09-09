New affordable housing complex bringing light to those living in darkness amid inflation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A community leader is doing his part to help people in need find places to live.

Pastor Dwayne Jones opened a multi-million-dollar apartment complex earlier this summer.

About two months in from July's move-in day, Mount Aaron Village is filled to the brim, with a four-year waiting list.

Natalie Reid, was lucky enough to make the short list on the 66-unit apartment and townhouse complex.

Reid shared with Pheben Kassahun, "It makes me feel pretty good. It's something that I can afford. Grocery bills are still a little high, but it's okay. You do what you have to do. You do what you can do."

Located on Genesee Streets and Gray Streets, developer Pastor Jones hopes people will not have to choose between putting food on the table or paying rent.

"They can come out and they can see bright clean colors that we will see in the suburbs, but yet you see it now on east Buffalo. I believe that many more of these projects will help our community become more stronger," Jones said.

While inflation is still high, this piece of light on Buffalo's east side lets people preserve their bottom line.

Reid explained, "The housing situation in Buffalo is really bad. Affordable housing is. Rent is horrible, horribly high. People with families, I don't know how they would expect them to pay what they're paying, if they're not on section 8. You're stuck between a rock and a hard place, when you're on section 8 because if you make more money, it seems like they try to take it away from you."

