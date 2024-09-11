'Never Forget': Buffalo Bills, Gilbane-Turner hold 9/11 remembrance at new stadium site

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Bills and construction partners Gilbane-Turner came together at the site of the new Highmark Stadium on Wednesday to hold a "remembrance stand-down" in honor of 9/11. More than 700 construction workers joined dozens of local first responders on what will be the field level of the new stadium.

"9/11 holds a special part in all of our hearts and it's very important to be part of this ceremony, part of our town," said Jay Knavel, Orchard Park Fire District Chief.

Representatives from three different fire departments including the Buffalo Fire Department, Hillcrest Volunteer Fire Company, and the Windom Fire Company participated in the remembrance. The fire engines at the ceremony used their sirens to mark the exact time that the planes hit the Twin Towers on September 11, 2001. The ceremony also included bagpipes, a flag raising using construction cranes, and moments of silence.

"Today was a rekindling of the term 'Never Forget,'" said Joe Byrne, Vice President and Project Program Director for Gilbane-Turner. "When you see a group of 750 plus workers and first responders grouped together and all silent it means it was an impact of positivity, camaraderie, and freedom and the way we live. That's what it's all about."

The Buffalo Bills and Gilbane-Turner also collaborated on a Never Forget sticker to mark the remembrance ceremony on Wednesday.