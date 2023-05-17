Neighbors in Elma coming together to start a new chapter of rebuilding days after tragic fire

ELMA N.Y. (WKBW) — Neighbors in Elma came together Tuesday night to start a new chapter of rebuilding just days after a tragic fire.

A fire ripped through St. Paul’s Lutheran Church on Main Street Saturday. No one was hurt, but the church was severely damaged.

Members of the church said it was heartbreaking to learn of the damage done by the fire. They gathered Tuesday with heavy but hopeful hearts. It was an emotional gathering with tears and prayer as well as a space to share memories and even some words of encouragement.

The fire will not stop Sunday services, church member Bob Breidenstein tells 7 News the plan is to have Sunday services inside the parish hall on the same campus.

Church members say they are hopeful for the future and their faith will carry them through.

If you'd like to help, you can donate to a GoFundMe the church has set up here.