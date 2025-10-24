'Needed in our society': Down Syndrome Awareness and showing what inclusivity looks like in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — When we celebrate Down Syndrome Awareness Month, advocates say we have to push beyond awareness and into inclusivity.

"That focus on celebrating our differences that make us stronger has never been more needed in our society," said Dave Lilleck, Superintendent, Orchard Park Central School District.

It's been a real focus for their district, and Eggert Elementary is a shining example that it's working.

Third grader Ailee Trenchard has Down syndrome and is the queen of the school. Everyone says hello when she walks past and her smile shines bright with every step she takes.

"She's brought such a special light to our school," said Dr. Missy Szczesniak. "The acceptance level has really increased across the building."

They prioritize having students with all abilities in classrooms with their peers, learning together. They also invested in inclusive playgrounds and sensory rooms.

In East Amherst, people of all abilities are breaking a sweat at 9Round Kickboxing Fitness.

"A safe place where people can come, work out, and feel good about themselves," said Allie Granchelli, owner. "Where this is the norm to see people of all different abilities working out together, why would we not want to be that place?"

Taylor Epps Paulie working on squats with Allie

She does one-on-one training, including with 10-year-old Paulie, who has Down syndrome.

"I kinda follow his lead and what he wants to do," said Granchelli. "Everybody here has at least one thing they can't do or don't want to d,o or it hurts when they do it. We just keep focusing on what they can do."

And in Lancaster, people of all abilities are putting on their dancing shoes at 716 Dance Lab.

"It's really important, it makes the kids resilient," said Brittany Leighbody, co-owner. "I'm excited to see this next generation grow because of inclusivity."

Michelle Trenchard 716 Dance Lab teachers and students

Ailee takes classes there.

"Ailee and her mom are what opened us up to inclusivity. She came to me, and I said Let's do it," said Leighbody. "She's just like every other student in the room, she's just soaring."

It's more than sensory rooms, kickboxing and dance. It's acceptance. It's a yes for families who have heard no so many times.

Here are links to each of these inclusive spaces, as well as Gigi's Playhouse, a local resource for people with Down Syndrome.

Gigi's Playhouse

716 Dance Lab

9Round Kickboxing Fitness

Orchard Park Central School District