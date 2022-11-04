Need to know: Who's on your ballot?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Election Day quickly approaching, and some already casting early votes and absentee ballots, voters may want to know who exactly is on their ballot before the Nov. 8 general election.

In Western New York, there are a number of seats up for election, including major positions for New York State governor, Congress, and U.S Senator.

All ballots across the state will include the following races:

New York State Governor's race:

Kathy Hochul, Democrat, Incumbent

Lee Zeldin, Republican

U.S. Senator's race:

Chuck Schumer, Democrat, Incumbent

Joe Pinion, Republican,

New York State Comptroller's race:

Thomas DiNapoli, Democrat, Incumbent

Paul Rodriguez, Republican

New York State Attorney General's race:

Letitia James, Democrat, Incumbent

Michael Henry, Republican

The following races will be included on your ballot depending on which district you live in:

New York's 23rd Congressional District:

Max Della Pia, Democrat

Nick Langworthy, Republican

The 23rd Congressional District includes parts of or all of Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties as well as a number of counties in the Southern Tier.

New York's 24th Congressional District:

Claudia Tenney, Republican, Incumbent

Steven Holden, Democrat

The 24th Congressional District includes parts of or all of Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Yates, Seneca, Cayuga, Wayne, Oswego, and Jefferson counties.

New York's 26th Congressional District:

Brian Higgins, Democrat, Incumbent

Steven Sams, Republican

The 26th Congressional district includes parts of Erie County (including Buffalo) and part of Niagara County.

New York State Senate 57th District:

Daniel Brown, Democrat

George Borrello, Republican

The State Senate 57th District includes all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, and Genesee counties. The western half of Allegany county is also included.

New York State Senate 61st District:

Edward Rath, Republican, Incumbent

Sean Ryan, Democrat

The State Senate 61st District includes the northern half of Erie County, including parts of Buffalo, the town and city of Tonawanda, and Amherst.

New York State Senate 63rd District:

Tim Kennedy, Democrat, Incumbent

Faye Pietrak, Republican

The State Senate 63rd District includes parts of Erie County including parts of Buffalo, Cheektowaga, and Lancaster.

Erie County Clerk:

Michael Kearns, Republican, Incumbent

Melissa Hartman, Democrat

