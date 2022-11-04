Need to know: Who's on your ballot?

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — With Election Day quickly approaching, and some already casting early votes and absentee ballots, voters may want to know who exactly is on their ballot before the Nov. 8 general election.
In Western New York, there are a number of seats up for election, including major positions for New York State governor, Congress, and U.S Senator.
All ballots across the state will include the following races:
New York State Governor's race:
Kathy Hochul, Democrat, Incumbent
Lee Zeldin, Republican
U.S. Senator's race:
Chuck Schumer, Democrat, Incumbent
Joe Pinion, Republican,
New York State Comptroller's race:
Thomas DiNapoli, Democrat, Incumbent
Paul Rodriguez, Republican
New York State Attorney General's race:
Letitia James, Democrat, Incumbent
Michael Henry, Republican
The following races will be included on your ballot depending on which district you live in:
New York's 23rd Congressional District:
Max Della Pia, Democrat
Nick Langworthy, Republican
The 23rd Congressional District includes parts of or all of Erie, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany counties as well as a number of counties in the Southern Tier.
New York's 24th Congressional District:
Claudia Tenney, Republican, Incumbent
Steven Holden, Democrat
The 24th Congressional District includes parts of or all of Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston, Ontario, Yates, Seneca, Cayuga, Wayne, Oswego, and Jefferson counties.
New York's 26th Congressional District:
Brian Higgins, Democrat, Incumbent
Steven Sams, Republican
The 26th Congressional district includes parts of Erie County (including Buffalo) and part of Niagara County.
New York State Senate 57th District:
Daniel Brown, Democrat
George Borrello, Republican
The State Senate 57th District includes all of Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, Wyoming, and Genesee counties. The western half of Allegany county is also included.
New York State Senate 61st District:
Edward Rath, Republican, Incumbent
Sean Ryan, Democrat
The State Senate 61st District includes the northern half of Erie County, including parts of Buffalo, the town and city of Tonawanda, and Amherst.
New York State Senate 63rd District:
Tim Kennedy, Democrat, Incumbent
Faye Pietrak, Republican
The State Senate 63rd District includes parts of Erie County including parts of Buffalo, Cheektowaga, and Lancaster.
Erie County Clerk:
Michael Kearns, Republican, Incumbent
Melissa Hartman, Democrat