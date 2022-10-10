Watch Now

Need to know: What is Proposal Number One?

Posted at 5:31 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 17:33:15-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — This Election Day, the ballot will feature more than the governor's race between incumbent Kathy Hochul and Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Proposal Number 1, or the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, is a proposal that New Yorkers can vote "yes" or "no" on the Election Day ballot.

The proposal essentially asks New Yorkers if they want the state to borrow $4.2 billion to use towards environmental improvements.

The improvements will help preserve, enhance, and restore New York's natural resources and reduce the impact of climate change.

  • $1.1 billion dollars will go toward flood risk reduction
  • $650 million will go towards open space land conservation and recreation
  • $1.5 billion will go toward climate change mitigation
  • $650 million will go towards water quality improvement and resilient infrastructure

On the ballot, the proposal will read like the following, verbatim:

"To address and combat the impact of climate change and damage to the environment, the "Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022” authorizes the sale of state bonds up to four billion two hundred million dollars to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency, and clean energy projects. Shall the Environmental Bond Act of 2022 be approved?"

For more information on Proposal Number One, click here.

