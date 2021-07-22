Watch
NCDOH issues beach advisory for Olcott Beach due to unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality

Olcott Beach unsafe for swimming
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 22, 2021
OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Department of Health has issued a beach advisory for Olcott Beach due to an unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality.

According to health officials, the advisory was made due to a recent surveillance sampling conducted on Wednesday which says the water is 'not suitable' for swimming.

The beach was also deemed 'unsafe to swim' in June, but that was since lifted.

The health department says the advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

You can find more information on the beach advisory by clicking here.

