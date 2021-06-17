Beach advisory issued for Olcott Beach, water not suitable for swimming

OLCOTT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A beach advisory has been issued for Olcott Beach in Olcott.

Niagara County Department of Health officials say surveillance sampling conducted on Wednesday has determined the water is not suitable for swimming due to unsatisfactory bacteriological water quality. Officials expect the advisory to remain in place until further notice.

"The Niagara County Department of Health will continue to monitor the situation closely and will reopen the beach for swimming when conditions return to a safe level," a release says.

You can find more information here.