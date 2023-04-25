NCCC gearing up for the 25th annual Film and Animation Festival May 6th

SANBORN, NY (WKBW-TV) — Bob Borgatti launched the Niagara County Community College Film Festival twenty five years ago. He says "It started very small as just a video festival."

The festival isn't small anymore. This year there are about a hundred and fifty entries from just about every corner of the world. And it is now a "Film and Animation Festival."

Bob says that it has been a great way to promote the Digital Media and Animation programs at the college. He is the coordinator of those programs as well as the director of the annual film and animation festival.

The GCCC Film & Animation Festival is on the college campus May 6th from 11am-5pm. There will be fifty films screened as well as workshops, guest speakers, music, food, a trivia contest and much more. $1700 in cash prizes will be handed out to the top winners. It's all FREE!

Bob says last years event attracted about three hundred guests and adds "It's great to see something you started so many years ago on such a small scale has grown to something like this."

For more information you can check out the festivals Facebook page.

