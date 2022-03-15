NCAA Tournament games at KeyBank Center to feature Buffalo-themed special menu from Delaware North

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The KeyBank Center in Buffalo will host first- and second-round games of the NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament starting Thursday, March 17, and fans headed to the games will experience special Buffalo-themed menu items from Delaware North.

Six new food items will be available at different parts of the arena. Here's a look at what's available.

Delaware North Ahead of the NCAA Tournament games in Buffalo, Delaware North announced a special menu for the games at KeyBank Center. The menu includes a stinger on weck, Buffalo chicken nachos, birra quesadilla, reuben patty melt, ice cream taco and colossal lobster roll.

Stinger on Weck

This sandwich is a twist on two Buffalo classics— the stinger sub and the beef on weck. It's roast beef and a chicken tender tossed in Buffalo sauce on a kimmelweck roll with blue cheese and horseradish cream. Fans can pick it up at the Blue Line Fryer stand near Section 117 or at The Grill, on the club level.

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

Fans can find these nachos at the Perry Market and the Our Eats on the club level of the arena. They feature braised Buffalo style chicken, a spicy cheese sauce, blue cheese crumbles, celery and more.

Birra Quesadilla

Fans can find these quesadillas at the Perry Market's general concessions. They're mae with braised pork, cinnamon, jack cheese and salsa.

Reuben Patty Melt

This is a grilled burger with swiss cheese, sauerkraut, corned beef, Thousand Island dressing and red cabbage. Fans can pick it up at general concessions at the Perry Market.

Ice Cream Taco

Local ice cream maker Perry's is lending its 'Let's Dough Buffalo' flavor for this dish, topped with caramel and chocolate sauce and a slew of toppings. It's served in a waffle cone taco shell. Find it at Table Service on the club level.

Colossal Lobster Roll

This lobster roll serves 12, and it's only available in the suites.

Games at KeyBank Center kick off on Thursday at 12:40 p.m. when Providence takes on South Dakota State.