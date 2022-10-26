Navy Rear Admiral Carl Lahti heads back to his Alma Mater

SANBORN, NY (WKBW-TV} — Rear Admiral Carl Lahti graduated from Niagara-Wheatfield High School in 1985. He returned to his Alma Mater for what the Navy calls an "EEV" or Executive Engagement Visit.

He says "We go around to visit people to help articulate the importance of the Navy and what we do for our country."

The Admiral says that he started thinking of the Navy back in high school as way for him to afford college, adding "About a week after High School I was at the Naval Academy in July."

He'll spend several days in town talking up the opportunities that the Navy can offer and then it's back to his main job currently as Commander of the US Naval Forces Japan and the Commander of Navy region Japan.

He has no plans to retire anytime soon, but is considering moving back to Western New York when he does. He says "I never thought that I would be the Captain of a nuclear submarine when I graduated High School here but it's been a phenomenal opportunity."

