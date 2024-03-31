National Grid warning customers about door-to-door solicitations

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — National Grid is warning customers about door-to-door solicitations.

Posts are circulating on Facebook about men going door to door in the North Buffalo and Elmwood Village areas on Easter Sunday asking to talk to customers about potential credits to their National Grid bill.

One neighbor tells 7 News they spoke to the man through a doorbell camera and he continuously mentioned a check they received or will receive from National Grid and asking if anyone was home.

A spokesperson from National Grid says they're aware of this and their employees don't solicit door to door.

"While it’s possible that the individual at the door may be a licensed energy services company employee or National Grid representative, there’s a chance it could be someone looking to steal your personal information," said a spokesperson.

What do you do if this happens?



Ask for their name and to see a badge, National Grid employees wear identification badges with their photo and the logo

Do not provide any information about your account

Do not sign any document until you review its terms

If you don't think the person at your home is a National Grid employee, ask them to wait outside, and call National Grid to verify their identity at 800-642-4272.

If you think your safety is at risk, call 911.