National Buffalo Wing Festival returns to Sahlen Field in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Buffalo Wing Festival is returning to its historic roots.

The festival is headed back to Sahlen Field in Downtown Buffalo after spending four years Highmark Stadium.

Wingfest had been held at Sahlen Field since 2002 until organizers say they were forced to move it in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch: 'Everybody's loving it': National Buffalo Wing Festival draws out-of-towners to Highmark Stadium 'Everybody's loving it': National Buffalo Wing Festival draws out-of-towners to Highmark Stadium

“We are beyond excited to bring the National Buffalo Wing Festival back to Sahlen Field,” said “Wing King” Drew Cerza, founder and organizer of the festival. “For nearly two decades it was the perfect backdrop for celebrating Buffalo’s signature dish. The energy, the atmosphere, intimacy of the field layout, and the connection to Buffalo’s vibrant downtown, this is the ideal location moving forward. We can’t wait to welcome wing lovers from all over the world back to this historic site!"

The 24th annual Buffalo Wing Festival will take place Labor Day weekend on August 30-31. It will feature more than 20 local and national wing vendors.

Last year, 23,000 people attended the event, including people from 48 different states and 26 countries.

Since 2002, the festival has raised more than $500,000 for local charities.