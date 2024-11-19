Nardin Academy announces new president more than one year after former leader resigned

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a search that lasted more than one year, Buffalo's Nardin Academy announced it has hired a new president.

Dr. Eric Miles will be the next head of the private Catholic school in the Elmwood Village. His first day is set for July 1.

Miles comes to Buffalo from Brandon, Florida, where he has served as the head of college prepatory school Brandon Academy since 2020.

A statement from Nardin Academy said it was a unanimous decision from the board to hire Miles.

The appointment of a new president is expected to bring some stability back to the school, 18 months after accusations of a toxic environment led to a leadership overhaul.

In April 2023, Nardin students walked out of class to push back against former president Dr. Sandra Betters. At the time, families told 7 News that since Betters took over the role in 2021, working conditions inside the school had deteriorated, causing some teachers to leave.

By the end of that school year, Betters had resigned and all 15 board members had been removed.

Former principal Rebecca Reeder stepped in as interim president while Nardin searched for a new, permanent leader.