BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Something “epic” is being teased for Niagara Square next week, and organizers are dropping a few breadcrumbs around Buffalo ahead of the event.

Mysterious QR codes were projected onto buildings in several parts of the city Monday night, including Allentown, Chippewa and the grain elevators along the Buffalo waterfront.

Scanning the codes takes people to SomethingEpic716.com, where a countdown clock is ticking toward an event scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 29, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in Niagara Square, near the giant Josh Allen banner.

The City of Buffalo is taking the lead on the event, with partners including the Buffalo Bills, Gatorade, and Visit Buffalo.

Exactly what is planned remains under wraps, but Mayor Sean Ryan said the mystery surrounding the event is all part of the fun.

"It's all designed for, you know, good, good fun, you know, celebrate the great season we're in right now," Ryan said. "But, you know, you can just come out and say what's happening, or you could drop some breadcrumbs, hints around the city. And we got some breadcrumb hints going around the city."

WATCH: Mysterious QR codes tease ‘Something Epic’ coming to Niagara Square

Mysterious QR codes tease ‘Something Epic’ coming to Niagara Square

Ryan offered another clue about what people can expect in Niagara Square.

"The spirit is going to be fun. We're going to get a lot of people together here in Niagara Square, and I'll give you this hint. This event is going to make you want to shout," Ryan said.

For now, those QR codes are among the biggest clues about what organizers have planned.

Full details about “Something Epic” are expected to be released in the coming days.

