"Mysterious Circumstances" is "bizarrely fun" according to director John Hurley

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — The critics have spoken and "Mysterious Circumstances" on stage at the Road Less Traveled Theatre is a hit.

Director John Hurley says the fast paced play is "bizarrely fun" adding "It's like the weather in Buffalo, if you don't like this particular scene, wait sixty seconds and we have got something new for you."

The play written by Michael Mitnick is based on the true story of a Sherlock Holmes scholar who died mysteriously. John says "All of that sounds like a horrible true crime drama-but in the hands of Michael Mitnick-he's written this as a romantic comedy slash drama."

Seven actors play dozens of roles, which means this production has a lot of moving parts. "Hundreds of costumes and props and all the different elements that went into this all have to come together with the actors changing characters, literally every two minutes."

The play runs through October 16th. You can head to the Road Less Traveled Productions website for tickets and info.