'My life is complete': Buffalo Bills fan brings uncle's ashes home to Highmark Stadium after his death

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you've ever been to a Buffalo Bills game, you know it's a tight-knit family. You don't even have to know the person next to you. Everyone puts their differences aside and becomes "one Buffalo" on Sundays.

Sunday, the Bills played the Buccaneers. The Bills won, 44-32.

It was a win for Western New York native Michelle Yates, who now lives in Phoenix, Arizona. She came back home after 44 years away.

She didn't come alone. Yates' boyfriend and daughter were with her in the Hammer's Lot, tailgating, on Abbott Road in Orchard Park. Turns out, she also had her uncle along for the trip. Yates was carrying his ashes in her backpack.

'My life is complete': Phoenix woman brings uncle's ashes to Bills game

"My life is complete," Yates said. She and her uncle were supposed to take this trip two years ago. His passing postponed that trip until now.

