'My angel during that time': Buffalo business owner starts GoFundMe to replace vehicle for local family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — It was a nightmare of a day for Shukuru Mlondani.

"I was in the car to school to go pick up my phone which I forgot there," Mlondani tells 7 News.

But he never made it. Mlondani's car suddenly burst into flames at Goodell Street and Michigan Avenue near the 33.

Rory Allen Picture of the vehicle fire at Goodell and Michigan near the 33. Mlondani's car was a complete loss.

Rory Allen The vehicle lost in the sudden fire was the only form of transportation for Mlondani and his family. "I was so upset," says Mlondani, "it helped us so much in the course of going to the store for buying food, going to appointments, and going to church."

"I was shouting, I was crying," says Mlondani.

Mlondani says he was able to make it out safely, but he was overcome with emotion. He knew the loss of that vehicle would be devastating for his family who came to Buffalo as refugees from Tanzania last year.

Buffalo business owner Rory Allen happened to driving back to his office when he saw the fire, so he pulled over to help.

"I just kind of felt I needed to try and help him in some way," says Allen, owner of ZoomBuffalo.Com. "So I went over to him and tried to console him."

After the scene was secured Allen says he helped Mlondani gather his belongings from the totaled vehicle and then drove him to get his phone. But he wanted to do more, so Allen started a GoFundMe campaign to help the Mlondani family try and replace their vehicle.

You can use this link to donate.

"Buffalo has been behind me so often and supported me," says Allen. "The people of Buffalo and I wanted to make sure that you know, the family was taken care of the same way I would be taken care of in this situation as a city."

Rob Neves - WKBW Shukuru and Omari Mlondani with Rory Allen. Allen, the owner of ZoomBuffalo.Com has started a GoFundMe campaign to help the family replace a vehicle lost in a recent fire.

And wouldn't you know, The City of Good Neighbors has been happy to help.

It's an act of kindness Mlondani and his family tell us they will never forget.

"My friend Rory," says Mlondani. "This is really something to me, and I won't forget that in all of my life."

Mlondani, 25, tells 7 News he is currently studying to improve his English, while also taking classes in science and math. His goal one day is to be a doctor. He and his brothers also work the second shift at a factory in Orchard Park.