Museum of Science welcomes visitors behind the scenes with "Collections Live"

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW-TV) — Kathryn Leacock who heads up collections at the Buffalo Museum of Science says they are turning the place "inside-out". She means they plan to give visitors a look at the inner workings of the museum.

The behind the scenes tours continue with the next one scheduled for April 27th. The two hour tour will be called "Cabinets of Curiosity" a chance to see all kinds of animal specimens that are not kept on public display. Some pieces have been donated and others are part of their prepared specimens for researchers and students.

The newest initiative at the museum is called "Collections Live". Currently visitors are able to see the staff in the Specimens Preparation Lab in action. Here you will find Paige Langle preserving flesh, skin and bones of mammals, birds and fish.

Collections Live: Study Skins-The Science of Preservation is every Friday from 10am to 1pm and runs from April to June.

You can check the museum's website for more information about the tours. Buffalo Museum of Science is at 1020 Humboldt Pkwy, Buffalo, NY 14211

