Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month: The story of a survivor

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)— March is Multiple Myeloma Awareness Month, a time to shed light on this rare form of blood cancer and those who battle it every day.

For Buffalo attorney and Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority commissioner Adam Perry, the journey began in 2022 with unexplained aches and pains.

“I saw different physicians and specialists who did not initially diagnose during what was going on,” Perry said.

Eventually, doctors at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center diagnosed him with multiple myeloma, a rare cancer that affects plasma cells.

Roswell Park’s Chief of Myeloma, Jens Hillengass, says multiple myeloma is rare, with only about five to seven new cases per 100,000 people each year.

However, the disease disproportionately affects African Americans, who are twice as likely to be diagnosed compared to Caucasians.

Perry underwent chemotherapy and credits the team at Roswell Park for helping him navigate treatment while continuing to work. He says the experience has changed his outlook on life.

“Having cancer and successfully fighting cancer to a return to mostly normal life makes you appreciate your life and your family and close friends much more,” Perry said.

Experts emphasize that while multiple myeloma does not yet have a cure, advancements in treatment have improved survival rates, making early detection crucial.

Perry hopes his story will encourage others to pay attention to their health and seek medical care if they experience unexplained symptoms.

For more information on multiple myeloma and available treatments, visit Roswell Park’s website.