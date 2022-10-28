Multi-million dollar gift could be game changer for health inequities

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — A major gift delivered to the Heath Foundation of Western and Central New York could be a game-changer for racial and socioeconomic health inequities.

“I almost fell down the stairs. I was walking down the stairs when our president called me to tell me she had just gotten this call,” recalls Cheryl Smith Fisher, chair, board of trustees.

Smith Fisher reacted when she learned the Health Foundation is the recipient of $9 million courtesy of philanthropist Mackenzie Scott, writer, and ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezo.

“Did she explain why she selected your organization? What was the motivation for that?” Buckley asked.

“Well the liaison — said that it had to do with our racial justice and health equity work,” replied Smith Fisher.

The organization helps fund programs to improve racial and socioeconomic health disparities in our area.

“How will this be a game changer here in the Buffalo community?” Buckley questioned. “So that gives us extra money. We have about $130 million now and so this gives us more money to give away — certainly also available for special projects,” responded Smith Fisher.

The Foundation continues to improve major health disparities that impact health outcomes.

For example, three out of five Black people in Buffalo die prematurely — twice the rate of a white person.

Earlier this week I spoke with Ebony White, who is with the Buffalo Center for Health Equity.

“I'll tell you that one of the biggest things for me was sitting in a board room that said I would live 12 years less than someone born the same time that lived in a different zip code than me — that is what the trend says,” remarked White.

The Health Foundation already supports several programs:

Supporting age-friendly initiatives to create communities where older adults and people of all ages can thrive.

Expanding the availability of trauma-informed care for children and older adults.

Improving access to quality maternal health care.

Strengthening the capacity of community-based organizations and their ability to work with health systems.

Advocating for legislative and regulatory improvements to make high-quality, affordable health care available to all people.

“It is not siloed and we all have an important role to play,” White noted.

“Cheryl, what is the number goal with this now that you've received the funding?” Buckley asked. “Is to spend it wisely. We were told when we got it that they want us to keep doing what we were doing. We got it because of the work we do,"

A gift of unsolicited millions to specifically address regional health disparities.

