'Moving up the ranks is something you aspire to,' Brian Coons named as Cheektowaga's new Police Chief

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Brian Coons was named the new Police Chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Currently, he has been with the police department for 25 years. He says getting more involved with the department motivated him to become chief.

"You just start as a patrolman and you don't really think about [it], but as you start moving up the ranks, it's something you kind of aspire to."

He expressed his gratitude towards the police department and commended its hard work and dedication.

"I just wanted to let them know that their hard work doesn't go unnnoticed."

