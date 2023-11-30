Watch Now
'Moving up the ranks is something you aspire to,' Brian Coons named as Cheektowaga's new Police Chief

Brian Coons has been promoted to Cheektowaga Police Department's Police Chief. He has been with the department for 25 years.
Posted at 8:38 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 20:38:40-05

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Brian Coons was named the new Police Chief of the Cheektowaga Police Department.

Currently, he has been with the police department for 25 years. He says getting more involved with the department motivated him to become chief.

"You just start as a patrolman and you don't really think about [it], but as you start moving up the ranks, it's something you kind of aspire to."

He expressed his gratitude towards the police department and commended its hard work and dedication.

"I just wanted to let them know that their hard work doesn't go unnnoticed."

