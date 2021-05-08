Movie-goers return to four Regal Cinemas this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four Regal Cinemas in Western New York welcomed back movie-goers on Friday.

According to Regal those theaters are:



Buffalo - Regal Walden Galleria & RPX

Buffalo - Regal Transit Center & IMAX

Buffalo - Regal Elmwood Center

Orchard Park - Regal Quaker Crossing

For Stephanie Foreman-Robinson and her goddaughter, showing up to Regal Walden Galleria on opening day was about more than seeing a movie.

“This was generally how we used to bond, we kind of lost that for the past year and some change, and so it’s time to come back and you know have fun and do some stuff that we used to do,” Foreman-Robinson said.

The theater welcomed customers for the first time since November, it was one of the Regal theaters that opened in late October before shutting down a few weeks later.

Regal says masks are required at all times except while eating or drinking in the theater, there are empty seats between groups, and more air circulation. For more on Regal's reopening click here.

Theaters are open just in time for A Quiet Place II's May 28th release. The movie was filmed in Western New York.

North Park Theatre will be showing the movie. North Park re-opened for the second time about two weeks ago.

“We have done more business the last two weeks than when we did when we reopened in 2014 after the theater had been closed for restoration," Program Director Ray Barker said. "So we’re really happy that a lot of people are coming out to the cinema again.”

The theater is running it's normal four shows a day, seven days a week schedule. Barker said he thinks people are tired of streaming and staying home.

“I think cinemas will always be here in some form," Barker said. "We have to make the case to the general public that this is a good experience for their entertainment dollar. I think if we do that they'll continue to support this theater, don't forget North Park has been around 100 years."

The Niagara Falls Regal opens May 14th, AMC Theatres in the area have also reopened.