Regal Cinemas in Western New York set to reopen May 7 and May 14

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Regal Cinemas in Western New York are set to reopen May 7 and May 14.

According to the Regal website, the following theatres are set to reopen:

May 7

Buffalo - Regal Walden Galleria & RPX

Buffalo - Regal Transit Center & IMAX

Buffalo - Regal Elmwood Center

Orchard Park - Regal Quaker Crossing

May 14

Buffalo - Regal Niagara Falls

Regal says it committed to the safety of patrons and employees as it reopens its theatres and the following guidelines are in place:

Regal Employees



Regal employees will undergo daily health screenings including temperature checks where mandated.

Employees will be required to wash hands at minimum every 30 to 60 minutes, dependent on job role.

All employees will be required to wear masks.

The Concession Stand



Along with the ability to purchase tickets in advance on the Regal mobile app, guests now have the ability to purchase concession items too from the app when in-theatre.

Every other register will be closed to maintain social distancing.

A reduced menu offering will be temporarily available.

Self-service condiment stands will be closed.

When refilling large soft drinks or large popcorns, we will exchange your prior cup or bucket for a new container.

Locations featuring diners, restaurants and in-theatre ordering will have these services temporarily suspended.

Locations with bars will remain open for walk-up service only.

The Auditorium



Guests are required to wear a face mask at all times while in the theatre lobby and auditoriums. This includes face shields with masks or appropriate nose and mouth coverings (i.e. Gaiter). We will provide masks to guests who arrive at the theatre without one. Masks can be removed only while eating and drinking while seated in an auditorium. Employees monitor auditoriums throughout each performance as a standard practice. Where socially unacceptable behavior is observed, including the non-wearing of a mask, this will be addressed with the patron.

Where required by state or county mandate, auditorium capacities will be reduced to 50%.

We are Increasing our fresh air intake by 50%-100% above normal levels (which will help circulate more fresh air throughout auditoriums).

Our reservation system will maintain two empty seats between groups (1 seat at recliner locations) to maintain proper social distancing throughout the movie.

At theatres where performances are non-reserved, you will be requested to leave two seats between groups.

Group sizes will only be limited where required by a state or county mandate.

The Lobby



Guests will be required to wear face masks at all times while in the lobby, hallways and restrooms. As per our terms of admission, any guest not complying with our policies shall be asked to leave. Guests will be welcome to return once they are compliant.

Greeters will be located in the lobby to assist guests with new procedural changes.

Guests will be encouraged to proceed to their auditorium as soon as possible, and exit the theatre in a timely manner at the conclusion of their movie.

Wall mounted sanitizer dispensers will be available on either side of the main entrance.

Vending machines and water fountains will not be available for use.

Where required by local governance, arcade games will be closed.

Guest Wellness



We kindly ask that any guest who has a fever or are experiencing any Covid-19 like symptoms refrain from coming to our theatres.

If a guest has knowingly been in contact with any individuals that have been diagnosed with Coronavirus, we ask that you self quarantine and avoid the theatre until you are symptom free for 72 hours.

If a guest has purchased tickets and has experienced any symptoms related to Covid-19, you may request a refund online.

AMC Theatres in the area have also reopened, for more information visit the AMC website here.