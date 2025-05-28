Motorcycle safety: A critical issue as summer approaches

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — As the summer months draw closer, the focus on motorcycle safety intensifies.

A 29-year-old motorcyclist was killed after a collision with an SUV on Clinton Street at Harlem Road. The Cheektowaga Police Department is currently investigating the incident and authorities report that the driver of the SUV is cooperating. No charges have been filed.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), more than 6,200 motorcyclists were killed in crashes last year, although this number represents a two percent decrease from the year before. Data from 2020 to 2024 indicates that during summer months, one in five deadly crashes involved a motorcyclist.

Christopher Greene, a sales associate at Cycle Gear in Cheektowaga and a motorcycle rider for over 20 years, emphasized the importance of proper safety gear, especially as summer approaches.

"We always recommend getting a really good quality helmet and the appropriate riding gear—jacket, pants, footwear, and gloves—because anything can happen out on the road," Greene said.

Greene also cautioned experienced riders to remain vigilant, noting that complacency can lead to dangerous situations.

"After a few years, you might think you know everything, but you could get caught off guard if you become too confident," he said.

In 2023, the NHTSA reported that 6,335 motorcyclists were killed, the highest number since 1975.

Mike Formanowicz from AAA highlighted the need for drivers and motorcyclists to remain aware on the road. He advised drivers to give motorcyclists extra distance and to recognize that motorcycles stop more quickly than cars.

"Motorcycles are much harder to see," Formanowicz stated. "If you hear a motorcycle, look around to see where it's coming from."

