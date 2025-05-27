29-year-old dead following motorcycle crash in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 29-year-old man has died following a crash in the Town of Cheektowaga on May 20.

Cheektowaga Fire and Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Equinox on Clinton Street in Cheektowaga.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling west on Clinton Street when it crashed into an SUV turning onto Harlem Road.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to ECMC, where he later died on May 25.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.