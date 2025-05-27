Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

29-year-old dead following motorcycle crash in Cheektowaga

CHEEKTOWAGA.jpg
WKBW
CHEEKTOWAGA.jpg
Posted
and last updated

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 29-year-old man has died following a crash in the Town of Cheektowaga on May 20.

Cheektowaga Fire and Police responded to an accident involving a motorcycle and a Chevrolet Equinox on Clinton Street in Cheektowaga.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling west on Clinton Street when it crashed into an SUV turning onto Harlem Road.

The 29-year-old motorcyclist was taken to ECMC, where he later died on May 25.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox is cooperating with the investigation. No charges have been filed.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app