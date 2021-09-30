Mother of missing woman waits for answers.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday, the mother of a missing Chautauqua County woman says she got a call she was not expecting.

“They told me that some remains had been found over near Portland, Vicki Acquisto, the mother of missing 36 year-old Corrie Anderson said.

But authorities say the remains of the two bodies they found Monday in the Chautauqua County Town or Portland have yet to be identified.

For Vicki Acquisto, it’s been 13 years since her daughter went missing.

“To know that you talked to her one day then it’s no more….that’s a hard thing to fathom,” she said.

Anderson never showed up to pick up her children from school on October 28, 2008. Her van was found in a wooded lot on Kortwright Road in Busti days later, but Anderson was never located.

Investigators say Monday a hiker on the Chautauqua Rails to Trails path near Woleben Road in Portland reported the findings to police.

During the investigation, a second body was found and the Chautauqua County Sheriff says the first set of remains are likely female.

“There has been so many times where you think ‘maybe this is it,” Acquisto said.

The remains were found about 30 miles and 45 minutes away from where Corrie Anderson’s van was recovered.

Investigators say they need to use dental records to identify the remains. They’re looking specifically at Anderson’s case and the case of two other missing women: Patricia Laemmerhirt who went missing in 1976, and Lori Bova who went missing in 1997.

