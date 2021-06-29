Watch
Mother arraigned after three young children were rescued from burning home in Buffalo

Posted at 11:39 AM, Jun 29, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo mother was arraigned Monday after three children were rescued from a burning home, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Around 9:40 a.m. Monday the Buffalo Fire Department responded to the report of a fire at a home on Goodyear Avenue. There was a fire in the bathroom and three children, ages 2, 3 and 5, were rescued.

The district attorney's office says the mother, 25-year-old Chelsea Patton, allegedly returned home as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames. Patton is accused of leaving her children home alone and faces three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The children were taken to the hospital for evaluation and no injuries were reported.

Patton is scheduled to return to court July 29 and was released on her own recognizance. Officials say the charges are non-qualifying for bail.

