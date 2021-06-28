Watch
Three young children rescued from burning home in Buffalo; mother taken into custody

Goodyear Avenue fire
Posted at 4:02 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:02:04-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo fire officials say three children were rescued from a burning home on Goodyear Avenue in Buffalo with no adult present; and a mother who returned to the burning home was then taken into custody.

According to officials, the fire started at a home on Goodyear Avenue near Genesee Street just before 9:30, Monday morning.

Authorities say two children were rescued by firefighters near the entrance of the home and the third child was rescued from a bedroom.

Investigators say the children, ages two, three, and five, were taken to Oishei Children's Hospital to be checked out, but were not injured.

Charges against the mother are pending.

