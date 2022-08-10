'More than a market': the impact of buying fresh and local

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Shopping in the summer sun for fresh food with your neighbors, made by your neighbors, that's what celebrating National Farmer's Market Week is all about.

From August 7-13, there's a nationwide push to visit your local markets and farmer's markets, like the many we have here in WNY (click here for a full list). This year's tag line is "Farmer's Markets Don't Just Happen".

"For many, they're kind of a fun weekly event, which they are, but they're so much more than that," said Linnea Carlson, Director, Jamestown Public Market.

From fresh food access to those who need it to bringing the community together over one of our favorite things, food, Carlson stresses it's also a way to re-invest in our local economy.

"Especially in this season try to think, 'can I get this locally?', because you're investing directly in our local economy, you're investing in local farmers," said Carlson.

Vendors at the Jamestown Public Market comes from an average of 10 miles away with fresh foods, veggies, meat, dairy products and more. Many markets run through harvest season.

"Communities across the region are really investing in food sovereignty, they're more than just markets, they're teaching people how to grow food, they're teaching their community why that's important...I think that's just an amazing thing," said Carlson.