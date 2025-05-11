More than 2,500 nursing home workers across WNY plan to strike

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — More than 2,500 caregivers at 15 nursing homes across Western New York say they’re preparing to strike for seven days beginning Tuesday, May 20, if contract negotiations don’t move forward.

Workers—represented by 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East—voted to authorize the strike in a push for better staffing levels, fair wages, affordable health insurance, pension improvements and childcare benefits.

The looming walkout follows months of stalled negotiations and a wave of demonstrations across the region. Last month, caregivers rallied and picketed outside 22 long-term care facilities, chanting “What are we gonna do next? Strike!”

“I’m suffering. I mean, I love my job—but it’s killing me,” one caregiver said during a recent picket.

“I love working with the residents—they’re the reason I come in. But I shouldn’t have to work two jobs to make ends meet,” another worker added.

Union leadership says there has been little meaningful progress at the bargaining table since February. After a weekend of no breakthroughs, 1199SEIU issued formal 10-day strike notices to 15 facilities in Erie, Niagara, and Chautauqua counties.

Caregivers from the following facilities are expected to walk off the job starting May 20 at 6:00 a.m.:



Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation & Nursing Comprehensive Rehab and Nursing Center at Williamsville Elderwood at Lockport Elderwood at Williamsville Ellicott Center Garden Gate Manor Gowanda Nursing Home (excluding Pros/Techs) Newfane Rehabilitation & Health Center North Gate Manor Ascension Living Our Lady of Peace Absolut Care of Gasport Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns Schofield Residence The Grand at Delaware Park Williamsville Suburban Care Center

Some workers say the job demands are also impacting their personal lives.

The McGuire Group, which operates some of the facilities slated for a strike, issued a statement calling the union’s actions “deeply disappointing.”

“The timing was deeply disappointing, coming immediately after a full-day bargaining session that had been respectful, constructive, and seemingly headed toward meaningful progress,” the company said in a statement.

The company singled out 1199SEIU Vice President Grace Bogdanove, accusing her of “choosing confrontation over collaboration,” and “sidelining the genuine voices of frontline caregivers in pursuit of a political agenda.”

“This moment demands partnership, not politics,” the statement read. “We urge 1199 SEIU to de-escalate and recommit to good faith bargaining without threats or theatrics.”The McGuire Group says it has activated contingency plans to ensure patient care is not disrupted during the potential strike.

1199SEIU members and supporters are holding a news conference Monday, May 12, at 5 p.m. outside 2421 Main Street in Buffalo to update the public n their next steps.

