Nursing home workers picket at Elderwood in Lockport over pay, staffing, contract talks

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — Healthcare workers and union members stood outside Elderwood at Lockport Monday, holding signs, chanting and calling attention to what they describe as unfair wages, short staffing and stalled contract talks.

It’s the first of several pickets planned at nursing homes across Western New York.

“I’m suffering. I love my job, but it’s killing me,” one certified nursing assistant said.

Workers said chronic understaffing is taking a toll on both employees and residents — and that some departments have been overlooked during recent raises.

“Some people made a higher wage,” said longtime Elderwood employee Marcie Livergood. “But downstairs in laundry and housekeeping, they didn’t get anything. That’s not fair. We all help take care of the residents.”

Another worker said she had to take on a second job just to support her family. “I love working with the residents — they’re the reason I come in. But I shouldn't have to work two jobs to make ends meet.”

The picket comes as contract negotiations continue between 1199 SEIU and 27 nursing homes across Western New York. The union represents nearly 4,000 workers, including bedside caregivers and service staff, whose contracts are set to expire April 30.

Union organizer Shameka Burnette Mathews says some employers have refused to bargain in good faith. “We’ve had to file unfair labor practice charges just to get them to the table,” she said. “These are healthcare workers. They don’t want to be out here — they want to be with their residents. But they also need to take care of themselves and their families.”

According to Mathews, Elderwood implemented a “last, best and final” offer without a vote from union members — and even changed workers’ health insurance without warning.

Family members of residents say they’ve seen the impact of staffing shortages. Cindy Bucolo says her mother has lived at Elderwood for seven years and has watched the quality of care decline.

“When she came here, she walked with a walker. Now she’s in a wheelchair, almost bedridden — with bed sores — because they don’t have enough staff to change her,” Bucolo said.

7 News reached out to Elderwood for comment and has not yet received it.

7 News did receive the following comment from the McGuire Group:

SEIU is illegally insisting on coordinated multi-employer bargaining with 27 unaffiliated skilled nursing facilities in Western New York, each of which has its own distinct collective bargaining agreement set to expire this spring. This effort marks a radical departure from established practice and is designed to impose uniform terms and conditions of employment across all 27 facilities, thereby uprooting previously negotiated provisions tailored to each facility’s specific circumstances.



Since December 2024, SEIU has engaged in a series of bad-faith and potentially unlawful tactics aimed at stalling meaningful negotiations. These included:



Refusing to meet in person,

Attempting to negotiate exclusively by email or in severely limited virtual sessions,

Restricting bargaining sessions to no more than 90 minutes,

Limiting union bargaining team members' participation at the table. The union has finally moved away from these tactics, allowing us to get to the table for meaningful negotiations, which are scheduled to begin April 15th for The McGuire Group.



Resident care will remain our top priority, and we will not be coerced into decisions that put care, access or sustainability at risk. We are committed to acting responsibly and in the best interest of our residents and staff.





