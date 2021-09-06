More schools in WNY investing in mental health

BUFFALO, N.Y.(WKBW) — Working in schools to give students the support they need for their mental health, that’s what Compeer Buffalo started doing last year in the Maryvale School District.

Middle and high school students are paired with mentors, the goal is to give them a friend they can relate to, to help them through any stress or anxiety during the school year.

Representatives say the first year at Maryvale was a success and since then, they’ve seen a number of districts asking for mental health support for students, including the Lakeshore School District.

So this week— eight college interns from Daemen, Hillbert, the University at Buffalo and Buffalo State will begin working with students in both schools as mentors.

“I’m here to make a difference, I’m here to be who I needed when I was that age. I’m excited, I’m ready to learn from them," said Myeisha Parker, Mentor.

They use college age students to help make pairs that work well together.

"They come with an inherent foundation in terms of what they’re learning in school and they’ve already walked in our middle school and high school students shoes, so they’re inherent mentors," said Cieri.