More road worries: another viewer tells 7 News she is left with a flat tire

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another viewer has reached out to 7 News about an issue that has plagued several drivers in recent days. She sent 7 News anchor Jeff Russo a picture of her tire, damaged after she says she took the Armor Duells Road exit off Route 219 in Orchard Park.

Several viewers say they have been through the same experience in recent days, after to take their car to the repair shop after driving down the same stretch of road.

7 News reached out to the State Department of Transportation several times in the last week. They told Jeff Russo they are investigating, but did not find anything in the road that could be causing these issues. Furthermore, they say they can not be held liable for any damage vehicles sustain.

On Thursday, State Senator Tim Kennedy, chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, called on DOT to conduct a thorough investigation into these matters. He wants to see the affected drivers be reimbursed for the damage that was caused.

If you have sustained damage to your tires on the 219 you can contact:

State Senator Tim Kennedy's Office:

DISTRICT OFFICE

37 Franklin St.

Suite 550

Buffalo, NY 14202

Phone: 716-826-2683

Email: kennedy@nysenate.gov

NYSDOT - General Information (518) 457-6195

NYSDOT Transportation Maintenance

3754 Lakeview Road

Hamburg, NY 14075

(716) 649-2157