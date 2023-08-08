Feeling deflated; Several drivers complain of punctured tires traveling on 219 near Armor Duells Road

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — Adrienne Moltz of Orchard Park was driving her son home from hockey practice on Monday night when the unexpected happened.

"I got off the 219, onto Armor Duells, and both my driver side tires went flat," Moltz tells 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo, "you could hear the hissing, and it went right down to the rims."

Adrienne Moltz The two driver's side tires of Adrienne Moltz's truck were punctured while driving down the 219 near Armor Duelles Road.

Moltz says she didn't see anything in the road but did notice she wasn't the only one with the issue.

"There was a car on the on-ramp of the 219, who was there with police, who had a flat tire. I'm like 'Oh my God, that stinks, it's night, it's dark', and then ten seconds later it was me," said Moltz.

Moltz, who lives a short distance away, was able to make it home, but with both of her driver's side tires now flat, her truck needed to be towed. That's when she realized that something strange was going on.

"I put a thing on Facebook, saying like 'Hey, how's your night? Flat tires,' and people started sharing saying 'Yes, me too. Oh, same spot' "

It turns out several people have similar stories, all dealing with flat tires, all happening in the same area.

7 News posted about the issue on Facebook and multiple people responded that they had the same thing happen to them.

"I've never seen anything like this before," said Michael Goulding, a Sales Representative at Big "D" Tire Shop in Orchard Park. "I obviously see many flat repairs in a day of business, but never, never such a coincidence of that many all of the same times."

Goulding tells 7 News that he had nine vehicles in his shop as of Tuesday afternoon all with both driver-side tires punctured. Goulding says his customers are telling him that their flat tires happened in the same area of the 219 right near Armor Duells Road.

"Something is stationary in the road, and it appears to me it's somehow fixed to the road because if it was small, like a board with a nail in it, you would think it would move after all these tires were striking it, but whatever it is, it's staying stationary in the road," said Goulding.

7 News drove on that stretch of the 219 and found nothing.

"Clearly something is not right," said Moltz, who as of Tuesday afternoon was still waiting to hear about the status of her truck. "I think about 8 people since 10 pm (Monday) night had said, and they had shared with me, people saying the same thing, around the same area, around the same time."

In our search to get answers 7 News stopped by Orchard Park Police, but the chief was unavailable.

We also emailed Erie County, who told us this was a state construction zone, but there was no sign of construction while we were there.

We are waiting to hear back from the New York State Department of Transportation and will bring you any update as soon as it becomes available.