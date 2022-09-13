Monday Night Mania: Bills tickets for the home opener continue to fly on the secondary market

BUFFALO (WKBW) — Call it Monday Night Mania. Tickets for the Buffalo Bills home opener against the Tennessee Titans on Monday Night Football are flying on the secondary market.

"We are seeing tremendous excitement for the Bills across the season," Adam Budelli, a spokesperson for Stubhub tells 7 News.

"Currently on our site we are already under 500 tickets that are even available for the Monday Night game," says Budelli, who calls the buzz surrounding the game unique. "Typically at this point we are closer to to 1500 to 2000 (tickets) available."

As of Tuesday the "get in" price, or lowest priced ticket for Monday's game on Stubhub, was sitting around at $216 for a ticket in the upper levels of Highmark Stadium. With the average sales price for tickets sitting around $275, which still sits below the NFL average for home openers on the Stubhub site.

"For the majority of home openers the price is a bit higher at around $290 a ticket," says Budelli. "So you are right there with the average ticket price across the league, still a little more affordable"

Still if you are interested in being a part of the crowd for Monday Night Footbal, Budelli suggests not to wait, with a dwindling ticket supply likely to affect prices closer to the game.

"I'm telling you right now it's certainly the best time to go ahead and secure that ticket", says Budelli.

Contacted about ticket sales on Tuesday the Buffalo Bills released the following statement to 7 News.

"Tickets remain available for all games through Ticketmaster, the Official Ticket Marketplace of the NFL. Tickets listed include a very limited amount of tickets available directly from the team, along with 100% verified resale tickets available from other fans. Season tickets and group tickets are no longer available for this season"

As of Tuesday afternoon, the cheapest ticket available for the Bills home opener on Ticketmaster was $250.