Molson Canadian raises a glass to Buffalo Sabres fans with free beer at WNY bars after viral anthem moment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Before Game 5 of the Buffalo Sabres Stanley Cup Playoff matchup against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center, anthem singer Cami Clune's microphone cut out during the Canadian national anthem, but Sabres fans quickly stepped in and belted out "O Canada."

"It turned into such a cool moment, because, I mean, it just showed what an amazing fan base we have, that they joined in," Clune said. "You know, we're the City of Good Neighbors, and that's just a testament to that."

The moment has since gone viral on social media.

Now, Molson Canadian is raising a glass to Sabres fans as a "thank you" for the viral anthem moment and for cheering Canadian. It will be covering rounds of beer for fans at the bars below on Friday night:

6:00–7:30 p.m.

Sorrentinos Pizzeria - 5640 Main Street

The Deuce - 2335 Sheridan Drive

Buffalo Sports Garden - 2945 Southwestern Boulevard

Striker’s (West Seneca) - 50 Michael Road

M.T. Pockets (Check Account Only) - 1519 Hertel Avenue

Mooneys - 1531 Military Road

Wallenweins Hotel - 641 Oakwood Avenue

Snyder Bar & Grill - 2067 Kensington Avenue

Say Cheese Pizza Co - 1771 Love Road

8:00–9:30 p.m.

Bar Bill Tavern - 185 Main Street

The Bar at Main & Hamlin - 198 Main Street

Wellington Pub - 1541 Hertel Avenue

Gabriel's Gate - 145 Allen Street

The Grill at the Dome - 175 Brompton Road

Vinnys (Check Account) - 2704 Clinton Street

Duff’s - 3090 Orchard Park Road

Amherst Ale House - 55 Crosspoint Parkway

"Molson Canadian saw it as hockey fans doing what Canadians do best, showing up for each other when it matters," a release says. "That spirit is at the heart of 'Cheer Canadian,' the brand’s playoff campaign celebrating the players, teams, and fans rallying behind them throughout the NHL playoffs."

You can watch our story on the viral moment below.

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres fans step in and sing Canadian national anthem after singer's mic cut out