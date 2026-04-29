FORT ERIE, ONTARIO (WKBW) — Ahead of Game 5 of the Buffalo Sabres Stanley Cup Playoff matchup against the Boston Bruins, anthem singer Cami Clune's microphone cut out during the Canadian national anthem, but Sabres fans quickly stepped in and belted out "O Canada."

Clune, who has appeared on "The Voice" and is the anthem singer for the Sabres, said she was always taught in show business that the show must go on.

MSG Networks Sabres anthem singer Cami Clune

I spoke with Clune on Tuesday, who described the moment and how it has exploded across social media since.

"And honestly, it turned into such a cool moment, because, I mean, it just showed what an amazing fan base we have, that they joined in," Clune said. "You know, we're the City of Good Neighbors, and that's just a testament to that. This has just exploded. And I'm overwhelmed, but I'm overwhelmed in a good way.”

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres fans step in and sing Canadian national anthem after singer's mic cut out

'I cried': Buffalo Sabres fans step in and sing Canadian national anthem after singer's mic cut out

I also headed across the border to Fort Erie and visited Green Acres Family Restaurant to find out how Canadians are feeling about the cross-border connection.

"I thought it was awesome. It's really cool to see," Head Chef Kiefer Schunk said.

"I thought it was very heartwarming to hear that they were all belting the song. And it was wonderful," co-owner Kelly Schunk said.

"That was great to see, for sure," server Jackson Coates said. "With everything going on, it's nice to see some Canadian representation, and people still thinking of us right."

"I cried. I couldn't believe they were doing that. It makes me teary now. I'm amazed they did that," Linda Arcand said.

WKBW Canadian Linda Arcand.

Some told me they hope this goes a long way in helping heal the rift between the U.S. and Canada over the Trump tariffs and his verbal attacks.

"I think people will come together and get over it," Kiefer Schunk said. "You know, I think it's just a little trade discrepancy. But I think people will get over it."

"I have friends that used to come over every Monday and Tuesday for coffee and lunch with me, and they don't even want to cross the border anymore," cook Cheryl Matthews said.

WKBW Kelly Schunk (left) & Cheryl Matthews (left).

The anthem moment even inspired Buffalo Priest Father Bill Quinlivan, who was born in Toronto, to write his own anthem version.

"Maybe now our friends in the Great White North will come here — down here and shop!" Quinlivan sang out in a video clip.

"You, I know how they used to bottle water of Niagara Falls and sell it on Clifton Hill. Too bad they couldn't bottle that atmosphere," Arcand said.

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